Two Sought After Assault, Shots Fired in Dauphin

Dauphin RCMP are looking for two suspects after an assault and shooting in the city last week.

Police say two people were confronted by a pair of suspects while entering a business on 6th Avenue the evening of September 23.

During the altercation, a 27-year-old woman was struck in the head with a hard object and a 58-year-old man was cut. The suspects fled the area.

The victims got in their vehicle and began to leave the scene when a man fired a gun at their vehicle, striking the passenger side. Nobody was directly hit by gunfire during the incident. The victims were treated in hospital and released.

On Monday, Dauphin RCMP arrested Peter Flatfoot, 27, of Dauphin, who they say had a modified firearm on him. He is facing multiple firearms-related charges, as well as mischief and resisting arrest.

Two female suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at (204) 622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.