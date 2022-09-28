Suspect Charged After Guns, Stolen Tools Found in Winnipeg Storage Locker

Winnipeg police have recovered thousands of dollars in stolen goods and laid charges against a 30-year-old man.

Police began investigating in August after learning several firearms were located within a storage locker at StorageVille on Waverley Street. Officers were also able to identify a suspect with access to the locker.

They later learned numerous tools were stolen in separate break-ins at commercial properties in the 700 block of Tache Avenue and 500 block of De la Seigneurie.

A search warrant was executed on the locker on August 15, where police seized the following items:

Winchester ’94 30/30 break-action rifle

Husqvarna 30/06 bolt-action rifle

Parker Hale 7mm bolt-action rifle

Loaded Crosman Bushmaster BB rifle (modified to hold rifle ammunition)

Hilti rotating laser

Dewalt 30-amp battery charger

Hilti concrete drill

Weiser deadbolt control smart keys (box of 12)

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening at Milner Ridge Correctional Facility in Beausejour, where he was being held on an unrelated matter.

Erik Petersen of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.