‘Jemimah Deserves Justice’: Family of Toddler Killed by Father Speaks at Hearing

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The grandfather of a three-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed by her father told a Winnipeg courtroom he relives the events that led to her death last summer.

“Every night when I go to sleep, I have a nightmare. Every day I wake up, my heart shatters,” Albert Bunadalian said Thursday as his voice wavered.

“My granddaughter was our life. All our lives, she gave us joy, happiness and much love.”

Two large photos of three-year-old Jemima Bunadalian were displayed in the courtroom during a sentencing hearing for Frank Nausigimana, the toddler’s father who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Wearing a white T-shirt with a photo of the girl, Bunadalian told Court of King’s Bench Justice Joan McKelvey the death of his granddaughter was the worst day of his life.

The toddler was remembered as smart beyond her years. Both parents are deaf and she learned the American Sign Language alphabet at an early age.

While reading a victim impact statement, Bunadalian addressed Nausigimana.

“Because of what you did, we will never see (Jemimah) grow and witness all her potential.”

Court heard Nausigimana and the toddler’s mother were involved in a custody dispute and he was trying to get unsupervised visits with his daughter.

An agreed statement of facts read into court said Nausigimana approached the mother’s vehicle outside his daughter’s daycare in Winnipeg last July.

It said Nausigimana had a knife, forced himself into the car and directed the mother to drive to a deserted area.

The woman became distraught and he told her to switch seats. She used the opportunity to run away. Court heard she didn’t believe her ex-partner would harm their daughter.

Shortly after, Nausigimana stabbed his daughter twice. He then stopped a car passing by and told the driver to call 911 because he had just killed his daughter.

Crown attorney Jennifer Mann told court the girl’s death was spurred by a “tragic case of domestic violence that ended with the vicious murder of a child.”

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The Crown is requesting Nausigimana serve 19 years before he is eligible for parole. It is also asking for a mandatory DNA order and that he be prohibited from contacting the mother and her parents. The defence wants 17 years parole ineligibility.

Mann told court that Nausigimana set out to harm Jemimah’s mother that day to punish her for keeping his daughter from him.

“He had intentions of killing or maiming his ex-partner,” she said.

In a victim impact statement read by Mann, Jasmine Bunadalian recalled memories of her daughter’s love of the beach and her affectionate hugs. The mother watched the hearing online.

“There are no more hugs from her,” Bunadalian wrote. “It makes me feel sad and awful. That is what I feel every day.”

Nausigimana apologized Thursday for his actions.

“I do know I did wrong. I sinned against God … I was out of control,” he said through an American Sign Language interpreter.

Nausigimana was previously convicted of a 2017 assault against the mother when she was pregnant. Court heard that he had tried to force an abortion by making her drink a mixture of salt, water and vodka against her will.

The mother was granted a protection order that same year, but not long after, she requested it be revoked.

Nausigimana was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for the assault.

During that hearing, court was told he came to Canada as a refugee from Burundi when he was a teen. He lost his hearing when he had meningitis as a child.

Nausigimana’s mother moved to Ottawa and left him in foster care in Winnipeg. He remained in care until he was 21.

Marilou Bunadalian told court the family’s home used to be filled with laughter and excitement but since her granddaughter’s death, that has been replaced with sadness and grief.

“This has been the most painful and horrifying incident in our family,” she wrote in a statement read by the Crown.

“Jemimah deserves justice.”