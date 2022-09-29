Manitoba to Increase Funding for Students of Veterinary Program

The Manitoba government is increasing its annual funding to a University of Saskatchewan veterinary program to create five more spots for Manitoba vets each year.

The increase to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) is part of an interprovincial agreement between Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

“By increasing our annual intake to 20 students from 15, we will support more students to pursue this important career path in order to help build our province’s animal health-care capacity for years to come,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

“We are committed to working with the college’s administration to realize this expansion effective in 2023-24.”

The province’s increased share will see Manitoba commit $539,200 to WCVM for the 2023-24 academic year to a total of $7,009,600. For the 2024-25 academic year, Manitoba’s contribution to the college will increase to $7,642,400 and bring the student quota to 70 from 65.

The goal is to bring Manitoba’s veterinarian student intake to 20 seats from 15 seats every year until the province supports a total of 80 Manitoba students annually through the four-year program.

The additional seats for Manitoba students will be targeted for the support of commercial livestock, such as cattle, bison and pigs as well as sheep and goats, in rural areas.