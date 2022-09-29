Drugs, Cash Seized in Arrest of Yorkton Man in Souris

Manitoba RCMP seized drugs and cash while apprehending a wanted suspect in Souris earlier this month.

Officers with the Blue Hills detachment were conducting an investigation on an unlawfully at large man from Yorkton, Saskatchewan when they pulled over a vehicle on September 15.

A suspect was taken into custody on 1st Street South in Souris. Troy Branconnier, 43, was wanted on an outstanding Manitoba warrant for failing to comply with release order conditions.

The arrest led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Branconnier has been charged with multiple new offences related to the seizure.

RCMP continue to investigate.