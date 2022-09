Manitoba RCMP are investigating human remains that were found in the Burntwood River in Thompson.

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon, just west of the Miles Hart Bridge, for the report of a male’s body.

The remains were located by a group of community members from Gods Lake Narrows who were conducting a search for a missing person from that community.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity of the remains.

RCMP continue to investigate.