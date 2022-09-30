Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Semi Crash on West Perimeter

Two drivers of separate semi-trailer trucks were taken to hospital Friday after a three-vehicle crash on the west Perimeter Highway.

Emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of the Perimeter at Portage Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. to find one of the trucks engulfed in flames.

Manitoba RCMP say a semi had originally jackknifed on the Perimeter earlier in the morning. A tow company placed one of its trucks behind the semi to warn oncoming drivers of the lane closure. Police say a tow truck driver was also advising drivers to change lanes with an illuminated wand. A second tow truck was at the front to assist with moving the semi.

That’s when a northbound semi drove directly into the back of the tow truck. The impact of the crash pushed both the second semi and tow truck into the jackknifed truck.

The tow truck driver who was directing traffic saw the oncoming semi and was able to get out of the way without injury.

Both semi-drivers are listed in stable condition in hospital.

Winnipeg police said they were assisting with the “serious” crash and advised motorists to use alternate routes around the crash scene.

The roadway reopened late Friday afternoon.

RCMP continue to investigate.