Multiple Winnipeg Street Closures This Weekend

Several downtown Winnipeg streets will temporarily close this weekend for either construction or special events.

Motorists should take note of the following closures and plan their routes accordingly:

Princess Street

Princess Street, from Bannatyne Avenue to McDermot Avenue, is closed effective immediately until Tuesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. for watermain repairs.

Survivors Walk

A number of roads will intermittently close on Friday, September 30 from approximately 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., including:

York Avenue, from Edmonton Street to Carlton Street

Edmonton Street, from York Avenue to Portage Avenue

Eastbound Portage Avenue, from Edmonton Street to Main Street

Southbound Main Street, from Portage Avenue to York Avenue

Edmonton Street

Edmonton Street, from Qu’Appelle Avenue to Sargent Avenue, will be closed on Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. until Monday, October 3 at 7 a.m. for a special event.

Qu’Appelle Avenue

Qu’Appelle Avenue, from Carlton Street to Edmonton Street, will close Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. until Monday, October 3 at 7 a.m. for a special event.

Graham Avenue

Graham Avenue, from Donald Street to Carlton Street, will close Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for a special event.

Hargrave Street

Hargrave Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Portage Avenue, will close Saturday, October 1 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a special event.

Northbound Israel Asper Way

Northbound Israel Asper Way, from York Avenue to William Stephenson Way, will close Sunday, October 2 from 5 a.m. until noon for a special event.

Northbound Waterfront Drive

Northbound Waterfront Drive, from Pioneer Avenue to James Avenue, will close Sunday, October 2 from 5 a.m. until noon for a special event.

Winnipeg Transit will also be rerouted to accommodate the closures.