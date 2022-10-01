Hog Farmers Leading the Way on Sustainability

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Manitoba Pork.

For generations, Manitoba farmers have depended on the land for their livelihoods. As farms have grown, technological advances have helped them increase yields while protecting the land and its natural resources. Hog farming is no different — Manitoba’s hog farmers continuously invest in technology and data to reduce their carbon footprint as the sector expands.

The Canadian pork sector is a global leader when it comes to reducing emissions. A 2017 study by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) found that the industry produces far less carbon than other parts of the world, including Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

The sector’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by about 35% in the last five decades thanks to its strong commitment to sustainability. Total natural resources used in pork production are estimated to be down by almost 50% in the same time frame. That includes using 40% less water, 33% less feed, and as much as 59% less land for every kilogram of pork produced. Barn improvements like LED lighting, upgrading to high-efficiency heat sources, and better insulation have helped farmers substantially reduce power consumption.

Other ways that Manitoba hog farmers demonstrate their commitment to the land is by adhering to strict, government approved manure management plans, investing in cutting edge environmental research and continuously adopting new and emerging best practices to ensure our precious natural resources are safeguarded for generations.

Companies like HyLife are leading the way when it comes to sustainability. In 2008, HyLife invested in R3 Innovations Inc., employing the company’s state-of-the-art technology to treat HyLife’s wastewater, allowing it to be stored and chlorinated for later use in HyLife’s truck wash and the pork processing plant’s refrigeration system, and in turn, reduces the demand for fresh water at their facilities.

Manitoba’s hog farmers are committed to continuous improvement. In 2021 alone, Manitoba Pork contributed nearly $400,000 towards research and institutional funding, bringing its total investment since 1999 to over $11 million. These funds go to places like the University of Manitoba Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, the Prairie Swine Centre, and the Lake Winnipeg Research Consortium. Manitoba Pork proudly supports the work of these institutions, all focused on different areas of sustainability for the hog sector, ensuring responsible growth in the coming years.

Manitoba hog farmers are helping to lead the way when it comes to sustainable pork production. Through innovation, continuous improvement, and a keen eye toward the future, Manitoba’s hog sector will be at the cutting edge of sustainability for years to come.

