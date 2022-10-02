One Sent to Hospital in Sargent Avenue Fire

WINNIPEG — One person was transported to hospital early Sunday after a fire in a three-story apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to heavy flames and smoking coming from the building. It was deemed to be under control about 20 minutes later.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely. Paramedics treated one person on scene and transported them to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates weren’t immediately available.