Winnipeg Collision Leads to Seizure of Meth, Cash

Winnipeg police arrested two people early Sunday after a truck crashed in the area of Parr Street and Flora Avenue.

Police were conducting a traffic stop shortly after midnight when the driver sped away from the scene. The vehicle soon lost control and hit several parked vehicles and a home in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in stable condition, where he was treated and released.

A passenger had to be extricated and was transported to a hospital in unstable condition. Police say he has since been upgraded to stable condition, where he remains.

Officers seized approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine valued at $2,300 from the truck, along with $6,000 in cash and four cell phones.

The 23-year-old male driver is facing multiple charges, as well as the 33-year-old male passenger.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified of the incident.