Police Investigating Homicide After Victim Taken to HSC

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a deceased man was located at the Health Sciences Centre with suspicious injuries.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital by an ambulance just before 8 a.m. Sunday after a bystander found him unresponsive on the ground at 6:45 a.m. near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue.

His death has been determined to be a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).