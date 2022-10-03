Manitoba Reconstructing Highway 12 in $26.9M Project

The Manitoba government is spending nearly $27 million to reconstruct Highway 12 southeast of Winnipeg.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the project Monday in Ste. Anne.

“Upgrades to PTH 12 were proposed as part of our Trade and Commerce Grid and I am pleased to announce a $26.9 million financial commitment for the project,” said Piwniuk. “The roadway will be reconstructed to accommodate increased commercial loads and meet current and future traffic volumes.”

Piwniuk said the project will reconstruct the section of Highway 12 between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 15, which has experienced rapid deterioration and rutting due to increased traffic volumes in recent years.

The project includes pulverizing the existing surface, applying bituminous pavement and widening the shoulders to meet current standards. The project will also improve the intersection at Provincial Road 501, rehabilitate a railway crossing, and improve drainage in the area as required.