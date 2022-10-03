Police Seek Information After Woman Dies from Severe Burns

Winnipeg police are turning to the public in hopes of solving the homicide of a woman who was severely burned before her death this past summer.

Melissa Cook, 41, passed away in hospital on August 20 after suffering severe burns to her body.

The Sapotaweyak Cree Nation woman had been living in Winnipeg since April and may have resided in encampments.

Police say Cook likely sustained her burns in late June or early July. Shortly after, she notified a shelter about her injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remained until her passing.

Police were called on August 25 after the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that her death had been ruled a homicide.

Cook was 5’3” in height with a medium build, brown eyes, and brown hair. She had spent time at Siloam Mission and in the South Point Douglas area.

Police are hoping to learn more about Cook and her activities over the summer but is asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).