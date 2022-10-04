RCMP Recover Truck and Camper Following Assault, Kidnapping

Manitoba RCMP are looking for three suspects after a robbery and kidnapping in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Police say two men were travelling in a truck with a camper last Saturday when they stopped for the night on PR 227 off Highway 16.

One man was sleeping in the truck, while the other was sleeping in the camper. At around 4:30 a.m., three males opened the door and yelled at the victim to get out of the vehicle.

The victim was assaulted and threatened with a gun before being run over as the suspects fled in the truck. Police say the suspects were aware another person was inside the camper when they drove off.

Police located the truck and camper a short time later near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 50. The suspects had took off, but the 69-year-old man from India was located safe inside the camper.

The 33-year-old victim who was assaulted was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as male and possibly Hispanic or Indigenous, wearing dark clothing. One male had a large build and was wearing a dark coloured mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445.