Winnipeg Airport Vegetable Garden Provides 100,000th Meal

The vegetable garden at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport has produced a meal for the 100,000th family in need.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority initiative reached a milestone Tuesday in support of Harvest Manitoba, with more than 5,000 pounds of potatoes, beets, carrots, and onions being pulled from the Harvest Garden.

“This 25-year partnership between Winnipeg Airports Authority and Harvest Manitoba speaks to the commitment of WAA and their team to providing healthy food to members of our community,” said Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba CEO. “We are so grateful for the generous support of WAA.”

Since the garden started in 1997, WAA has donated 72,270 pounds of vegetables to the local food bank.

The garden originally began as a few rows in size to 4,000 square feet. Staff from nearly every airport department help out each summer to seed, weed, and harvest the garden.

Vegetables grown in the garden are distributed by Harvest Manitoba to 325 food banks and agencies across the province.