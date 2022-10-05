Two Charged After $17K in Drugs Seized on Manitoba First Nation

A report of an impaired driver on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation led to the seizure of approximately $17,000 in drugs last weekend.

Manitoba RCMP pulled over a vehicle on Provincial Road 373 at around 4 a.m. on October 2 and arrested the male driver and female passenger.

A search of the vehicle turned up 42 grams of individually wrapped crack cocaine, more than 57 grams of cocaine, a knife, an undisclosed amount of cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

The 19-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and later released to appear in Norway House court on December 1. Their names weren’t released.