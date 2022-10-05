School Division Charged After Employee Injured

The Frontier School Division has been charged for a workplace injury involving an employee nearly three years ago.

Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services said Wednesday the worker was injured when pushing wood through an unguarded table saw when their left hand came into contact with the rotating blade, resulting in severe lacerations. The accident happened on December 12, 2019, in Moose Lake.

After an investigation, the Frontier School Division pleaded guilty on July 26, 2022, to failing to ensure that a machine is equipped with appropriate safeguards.

The court imposed a $30,000 fine upon the division.