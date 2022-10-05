New Charges Laid Against Man Accused of Publishing Intimate Images

Winnipeg police have laid new charges against a man previously arrested for publishing intimate images of a woman online without her consent.

David Alexander Zegarac, 43, was arrested on October 1 after another woman came forward to report images of her were posted online when she was a minor.

Zegarac was originally arrested in May 2022 when police received a report of intimate images being published without the victim’s consent in 2015.

Following his first arrest, the Headingley man was the subject of another complaint by a second female victim. She told police she was 16 or 17 when Zegarac took intimate photos of her.

The suspect was arrested by police at his home in Winnipeg last Sunday. While being detained, police say Zegarac became “extremely uncooperative” and a Taser was used. An officer received a minor upper-body injury but didn’t require medical attention.

Zegarac is facing several child pornography charges, as well as resisting a peace officer. He was also arrested in January in a hit-and-run incident on Broadway during the freedom convoy protests.

He was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.