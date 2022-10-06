Children’s Hospital Ice Crystal Gala Returning

WINNIPEG — A critical fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is returning after two years.

The Ice Crystal Gala will be held in person at the RBC Convention Centre on Saturday, November 5.

“We’re so excited to host this fun, family fundraiser in person again and there is so much to look forward to at the event,” said Alanna Babakhanians, Ice Crystal Gala committee chair.

“As a mom of three children, I know how important our children’s hospital is and we’re just so grateful for the support of the community as we work to help sick and injured kids and their families.”

In previous years, the gala has been responsible for raising more than $450,000 annually for sick and injured children. The virtual gala events in 2020 and 2021 raised more than $250,000 each.

Funds raised at the gala will go towards the foundation’s $75 million Better Futures campaign. The Fund the Need portion of the event will go towards the Children’s Hospital emergency department, to improve the experience of the 50,000 kids and families who need emergency at HSC Children’s each year.

Individual ticekts, tables and table sponsorships are available until October 14.