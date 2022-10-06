Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Pedestrian in Powerview

Manitoba RCMP have charged an 18-year-old Fort Alexander woman in connection to a homicide in Powerview-Pine Falls last spring.

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on June 3, 2022 on a trail near Dupont Street.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a 20-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both people were from the community.

At the time, police arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl, who they say was driving and intentionally struck the pedestrians.

RCMP have now charged an adult with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

The woman made a court appearance in Winnipeg on Thursday.

RCMP continue to investigate.