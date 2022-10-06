What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving Weekend

Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

For Monday, October 10…

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 10.

Liquor Marts

Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10, excluding True North Square, which will be closed. Some Liquor Marts will be operating on extended hours Friday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Closed on Monday, October 10.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, October 10, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Arenas, Fitness and Leisure Centres

The following fitness centres will be open on Monday, October 10:

Pan Am – 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

All other arenas, fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

Indoor Pools

The following city-operated indoor pools will be open on Monday, October 10:

Pan Am — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant — 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, October 10. Online services, including downloadable eBooks, catalogue searching, and holds/renewals, are available anytime at Winnipeg.ca.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, October 10.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, October 10.

Municipal Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses are open on Monday, October 10, weather permitting.