Winnipeg New Music Festival Returning Early Next Year

After two years without a fully immersive Winnipeg New Music Festival, the popular event is returning early next year.

The lineup for the internationally renowned new music festival was unveiled Wednesday during an event at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

“For over 30 years, the Winnipeg New Music Festival has been a feast of expanding horizons, breaking stereotypes, and exploding creativity,” said Daniel Raiskin, artistic director of the festival and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra music director.

“This January, our wonderful orchestra, outstanding guest artists, and featured composers will celebrate with you — our audience — an invigorating and breathtaking week of music that builds bridges into the unknown of the future — boldly and provocatively.”

Due to the pandemic, the festival has been held in a shortened, hybrid format for the last two years. Next year’s festival will enjoy a return to normalcy for audiences when they take in performances at the Centennial Concert Hall and the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

The festival promises world and Canadian premieres, exciting up-and-coming composers, and a unique venue at the newly-opened RAMWC.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the WSO to host two of the concerts in their upcoming Winnipeg New Music Festival,” said Terry Slobodian, president and CEO of the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

“The WSO has been a vibrant part of Winnipeg’s arts and culture scene for 75 years, and it’s an honour to be part of such an iconic event.”

The Winnipeg New Music Festival runs from January 26 to February 3, 2023.

A full festival lineup is available at WNMF.ca. Individual tickets go on sale November 12, while full WNMF passes are on sale now for $79 (adults) and $49 (children).