Manitoba RCMP Investigating After Float Planes Shot

Manitoba RCMP are investigating two float planes that were recently found with bullet holes on Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

The planes were located on Assean Lake at the time when the discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon.

One plane is owned by the community of Tataskweyak Cree Nation, and the other is privately owned.

RCMP say due to the level of damage, both planes will likely be total losses at a combined value of $850,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at (204) 778-3050.