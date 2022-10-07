New Mural Being Installed on Portage and Main Barriers

WINNIPEG — The iconic intersection of Portage and Main is getting new, colourful art installed.

The artwork on the intersection’s concrete barriers is being replace with a large-scale mural celebrating the diversity of downtown Winnipeg.

“The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hopeful that one day the intersection will be open to pedestrians but until that day comes, it is important the area is highlighted as the heart of our city where commerce, arts and culture all come together,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The new artwork was designed by local artist Jonato Dalayoan, owner of 4two Design Inc.

“The word ‘pulse’ was part of the inspiration for the design and refers to what we as a community all have in common,” said Dalayoan.

“Whether rich or poor or different ethnicities, we all have the same colour blood and we all have a pulse.”

The barricades were first painted in June 2019 with art that celebrated the Pride Parade coming back to Portage Avenue.