Man Killed in Rollover Crash in RM of Stuartburn

A single-vehicle crash in the RM of Stuartburn has claimed the life of a 22-year-old area man.

Manitoba RCMP say at around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a vehicle submerged in a ditch on Road 10 North and Road 38 East.

It’s believed the vehicle was travelling south on Road 38 East when it turned onto Road 10 North, went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver and lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.