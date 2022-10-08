Catalytic Converter Thefts Declining in Manitoba

Thefts of catalytic converters are sharply down in Manitoba and the province is crediting recent legislation for the drop.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the decline is due to changes the province made this summer to allow automotive service providers to engrave the part with vehicle identification numbers.

Statistics from Winnipeg police show reported catalytic converter thefts have plummeted since the Scrap Metal Act and regulation came into force. There were 280 thefts in March, 353 in April and 283 in May. In August alone, 31 catalytic converters were stolen and only 19 in September.

“We continue to encourage Manitobans to have vehicle VIN numbers engraved on catalytic converters to help disrupt the theft and resale of these parts,” said Goertzen.

With an engraved VIN, the rightful owners of recovered catalytic converters can be traced and individuals with illegally obtained converters can be charged for being in possession of stolen goods. To date, over 500 catalytic converters have been engraved.

Dealers are required to record the details of transactions related to scrap metal. Transaction records must be kept for two years and provided to a peace officer when requested.