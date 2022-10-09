Winnipeg Man Arrested Following Trio of Purse Robberies

Winnipeg police have arrested a man following the violent robbery of purses from three elderly women.

The first robbery occurred on September 20 when a 79-year-old woman was approached in the 500 block of Kenaston Boulevard. The suspect used a knife to cut the purse strap and steal it from the victim before fleeing in a nearby vehicle.

The victim’s credit card was later used at three gas stations and two motels.

Two more robberies occurred on September 22 and September 26 in the 400 block of McPhillips Street and 600 block of Cambridge Street, respectively. In both robberies, the female victims, aged 66 and 79, were robberd of their purses as the suspect fled.

Police say in all three robberies, neither of the victims was physically injured.

Police located the suspect in his vehicle on September 27 and arrested him without incident.

The 50-year-old Winnipeg man is facing three counts of robbery, as well as nine charges of fraud under $5,000.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.