WINNIPEG — A man has died following a vehicle crash in the 500 block of Osborne Street on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Bartlet Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The 78-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital in unstable condition and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 80s, remained on the scene and met with officers.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.