City Clarifying Union Statement on Pausing Potential Strike Action

The City of Winnipeg is trying to clarify a statement issued Monday by CUPE Local 500 saying it is pausing potential strike action.

The union, which represents city employees, issued a statement stating a tentative agreement had been reached between the union and the City of Winnipeg.

In a release on Tuesday, the city says it’s encouraged to learn that the union was pausing potential strike action, but noted negotiations are ongoing, and that both parties have not reached a tentative agreement at this time.

“The city is seeking clarity from CUPE regarding the statement it issued,” said Michael Jack, the city’s chief administrative officer. “We acknowledge that this latest development is a confusing one for our employees and for Winnipeggers who rely on our programs and services. The City remains hopeful that it can reach a settlement with the union without a labour disruption.”