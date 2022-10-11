Manitoba Opera Receives $1.75M Towards Endowment Campaign

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Opera has received a $1.75 million contribution towards its The Power of Voice Endowment Campaign.

The funds are comprised of a $1 million donation from philanthropist Gail Asper, with the remaining donations coming from Phil and Ilse Ens, Tannis M. Richardson and BMO Financial Group at $250,000 each.

“This is a remarkable day for Manitoba Opera,” said campaign co-chair Elba Haid. “To receive our first million-dollar gift and have that support echoed by other community leaders, is indeed very gratifying and will ensure a sustainable future for the company.”

The lead gifts bring the campaign’s total raised to date to $3,146,564. The campaign goal of $10 million is to raise funds from a combination of $5M from donations and $5M in matching funding through The Winnipeg Foundation and the Canadian Heritage Endowment Incentives Program.

Funds raised through the campaign will be held at The Winnipeg Foundation in the A. Kerr Twaddle Robert H. Thorlakson Manitoba Opera Endowment Fund. The fund is named after the company’s two founders and its existence will ensure a dynamic, sustainable future for opera in Manitoba.

Manitoba Opera will use the annual income earned from the interest generated from the fund to elevate artistic programming, enhance opera education, and effect positive change in the community.

The 2022-23 season marks the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba Opera. Two fully staged productions will take place at the Centennial Concert Hall: La Cenerentola (Cinderella) on November 12, 15, and 18 and Così fan tutte on April 22, 25, and 28, as well as an anniversary concert on February 25. Tickets are available at MBOpera.ca.