Winnipeg Man Injured in Boating Accident on Netley Creek

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man was seriously injured Monday after being thrown from a boat on Netley Creek.

Selkirk RCMP responded to the scene, in the RM of St. Andrews, at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say two men were on a boat when the driver took evasive action to avoid an obstacle in the water. That’s when the passenger was thrown from the boat and hit the propeller. The driver, a 21-year-old Winnipeg man, immediately jumped into the water to pull the other man to safety.

Bystanders nearby called 911 and helped both men out of the water.

The passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver wasn’t injured.

Both men were wearing floatation devices and drugs and alcohol weren’t factor.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.