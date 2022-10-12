17 Wing Winnipeg SAR Techs Carrying Out Training Challenge

A training challenge with members of the Canadian Armed Forces is taking place today west of Winnipeg.

The Department of National Defence says members of the Search and Rescue 435 Squadron at 17 Wing Winnipeg will participate in a SAR Rodeo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The training will be held in Beaudry Provincial Park and St. Charles Rifle Range in Headingley.

The SAR Rodeo challenge is based on an adventure race model with teams inserted via parachute to the first challenge. From there they must travel 10-15 kilometres through a trail system with a variety of challenges awaiting at 12 checkpoints.

The DND says members of the public may see some of the exercises, but shouldn’t be alarmed.