City Opens Temporary Patio Program Registration

Registration has opened for Winnipeg businesses to apply for a winter patio permit through the city.

New winter patio registrations will be accepted beginning today and will be in effect from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Temporary patio registrations submitted for the summer season will extend until October 31, 2022.

The city says businesses wishing to participate in the temporary patio registration program over winter will need to submit a new registration form and supporting documentation for review and approval prior to winter operation. The processing fee for an application has been waived.

Requirements for winter operation include permitted heating sources, size and material restrictions for tents or shelters, and requirements for snow removal.