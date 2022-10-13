CAA Offering Manitoba Drivers Tire Pothole Insurance

Drivers in Manitoba now have access to tire pothole protection offered through CAA Insurance.

CAA Auto Extension Insurance is a top-up product to the basic mandatory coverage available through Manitoba Public Insurance.

The product includes five new options for coverage not previously available in Manitoba, such as claim forgiveness, tire pothole and puncture protection, family pet protection, emergency expenses, and personal property coverage.

“Life is unpredictable, and sometimes, basic coverage just isn’t enough,” said Matthew Turack, president, CAA Insurance. “That’s why we set out to develop a product that meets individual needs and the changing lifestyles of Manitobans.”

Other available coverage through CAA includes auto loss of use, replacement cost coverage, extra liability coverage, and reduced deductibles.

CAA noted that Auto Extension Insurance doesn’t replace mandatory coverage with MPI.

Interested motorists can speak with an authorized CAA insurance broker specializing in MPI and CAA auto insurance.