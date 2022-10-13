Advance ArriveCAN Border Declaration Available at Winnipeg Airport

Travellers entering Canada at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport can now expedite their customs and immigration declaration.

The Canada Border Services Agency says Winnipeg’s airport is now part of the ArriveCAN app, making it an option for travellers to submit their CBSA declaration up to 72 hours in advance.

Submitting documentation in advance cuts the amount of time a traveller has to wait at primary inspection kiosks or eGates by roughly one-third.

The feature is also currently available for international travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, and Vancouver international airports. In the coming months, the feature will be expanded to airports in Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop Toronto City, Ottawa and Quebec City.

Declarations submitted through the ArriveCAN app can also be edited at the airport kiosk on arrival. The declaration isn’t finalized until it has been certified on the kiosk at the airport.