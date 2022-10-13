Manitoba Not Doing Enough to Protect Information Systems: Auditor General

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s auditor general says the provincial government needs to do more to protect its information systems from internal misuse and outside attacks.

A report from Tyson Shtykalo says Shared Health, which co-ordinates provincial health care, has given out privileged access to some workers without formal, documented approval.

The report says some people in Shared Health did not have their access removed immediately when leaving their jobs, and some had access to information that was not required for their job.

The auditor also says password requirements are not strong enough in Shared Health and some government departments including labour and government services.

Shtykalo is also calling for better monitoring of people who use information systems to detect unauthorized activity.

He says an unauthorized person able to access the government’s information systems could steal data or disrupt government operations.