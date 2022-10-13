Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Available in Manitoba

Manitoba Health has expanded eligibility for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include the recently-approved Pfizer version for anyone aged 12 and older.

Health Canada approved the use of the second bivalent vaccine last week.

Adults may receive either a Moderna or a Pfizer bivalent booster dose. Children aged 12 to 17 will receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine because it’s the only one approved for that age group.

As of October 12, 55,109 doses of bivalent vaccine have been administered in Manitoba

The province expects to receive the new Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of this week, with most vaccine locations expected to have stock by October 24.

Appointments for newly eligible people aged 12 to 17 can be booked beginning Friday at 9 a.m. either online, by contacting the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC), or by contacting medical clinics and pharmacies directly.

When a booking is made, individuals will make a generic vaccination appointment and then can receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine, seasonal flu vaccine, or both at the appointment.