True North Launches Combined Jets, Moose Mobile App

WINNIPEG — True North Sports + Entertainment has launched a new mobile app covering both the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose.

The new app allows fans to follow and interact with both teams, while also participating in a new “Jets 360” rewards program.

Key features of the app include updating team standings, statistics and schedules as well as articles, pre-game videos, post-game recaps, and real-time information before, during and after every game.

Through the Jets 360 rewards program, fans can participate in challenges and earn rewards and access to exclusive experiences.

“Manitobans have been so passionate and supportive since the return of the Jets in 2011,” said Christina Litz, True North Sports + Entertainment’s chief brand and commercial officer.

“We have been working to build a program that genuinely thanks fans for their support and through Jets 360, we can reward fans as well as celebrate what makes our fanbase so special.”

To level up through the tiered reward program, fans need to complete challenges like watching Jets and Moose games, answering trivia questions about the teams’ histories, attending events at Canada Life Centre, supporting the community by visiting local landmarks and events, and even by playing hockey at community rinks like Iceplex and other neighbourhood clubs. Once they level up, fans earn “pucks” that can be used to participate in exclusive contests to win rewards or access unique experiences.

The app is a free download for iOS and Android users by visiting WinnipegJets.com/APP.