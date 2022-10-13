Winnipeg Massage Therapist Charged with Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police have charged a local massage therapist after a woman reported she was inappropriately touched during a massage therapy appointment.

Police say they were contacted on Tuesday after the female victim, in her 20s, attended a licenced massage therapy business in the 2000 block of Portage Avenue on October 8.

According to police, the victim says the therapist spoke to her using sexually explicit language and touched her body in an unwanted and sexual manner. The victim reported the assault to the business and contacted police. She wasn’t physically injured during the incident.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man and have charged him with sexual assault. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

The accused is no longer employed by the business.