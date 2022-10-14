Former Winnipeg Coach Charged with New Sexual Assault Offences

A former Winnipeg high school football coach is facing new sexual assault charges.

Winnipeg police say Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 52, was arrested on Thursday following allegations from another former student.

Police say they were contacted on September 28 by a former student of Vincent Massey Collegiate. He reported being lured, harassed and sexually assaulted by McKay during the 2000s.

McKay is currently the subject of an ongoing police investigation involving nine adult survivors who reported historical grooming and sexual abuse by their football coach during the 90s and 2000s. The accused taught physical education and coached football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for approximately two decades.

McKay was previously charged with 22 sexual assault and exploitation-related charges after eight former students came forward in April 2022.

McKay has been charged with six new offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation, harassing telephone calls and two counts of luring.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.