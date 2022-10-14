City of Winnipeg Offering Free Menstrual Products for One Year

WINNIPEG — A one-year pilot project is helping to distribute free menstrual products at select City of Winnipeg facilities.

The initiative is a way to reduce stigma and barriers to acquiring such hygiene products, according to the city.

“We are proud to approve this important initiative and make it possible for those in need of menstrual products to have free access to them at numerous locations across the city,” said Councillor Cindy Gilroy, chairperson of the standing policy committee on property and development, heritage, and downtown development.

“The free menstrual product pilot program will be assessed throughout this initial year in hopes of continuing the program in the future and potentially expanding it to further ease access for all people in Winnipeg.”

Free menstrual products are now available at the following city facilities:

Millennium Library – 251 Donald St.

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre – 625 Osborne St.

Seven Oaks Pool – 444 Adsum Dr.

Freight House Recreation Centre/Central Community Centre – 200 Isabel St.

Elmwood Kildonan Pool – 909 Concordia Ave.

Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre – 510 King St.

Margaret Grant Pool – 685 Dalhousie Dr.

Westdale Community Centre – 550 Dale Blvd.

The project is being funded at a cost of $58,000 until the end of September 2023. City staff will track data, uptake, and assess delivery to determine if the program can be extended or expanded in the future.