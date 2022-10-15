Six Winnipeg Mayoral Candidates Squaring Off in ‘Equate Debate’

WINNIPEG — Six Winnipeg mayoral candidates excluded from an upcoming broadcast network debate will still get the chance to sway citizens ahead of voting day.

Hue Productions is hosting the Equate Debate on Thursday, October 20 — one day after CBC Manitoba’s candidate debate next Wednesday.

ChrisD.ca is the media sponsor of the debate and will live-stream it on our website. University of Manitoba professor Dr. Royce Koop will be the moderator.

The CBC debate will only include the top five mayoral candidates who are polling at 10 points or higher.

“The format will be similar to the CBC debate, but Dr. Koop will determine and pose the questions asked,” said Hue Productions founder Tracy Koga.

Participating candidates include Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Jenny Motkaluk, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.

Bokhari campaign press secretary Elisha Dacey, who first pitched the idea for an alternative debate, said they were disappointed with CBC’s decision to exclude some candidates.

“We suggested two solutions to CBC, including a longer debate to accommodate all the candidates or a second debate night,” says Dacey.

“I understand their reasoning, but whether intentional or not, the debate excludes women and three members of minority communities. That is not what Winnipeg looks like, and those voices need to be heard.”

Both Koga and Dacey are former journalists currently volunteering for the Rana Bokhari campaign.

The debate will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT and also be carried on ILikeHue.com.

Voters head to the polls on October 26.