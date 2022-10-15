Man Charged with Sexual Assault Following Basement Massage

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a massage.

Police say the woman attended the Steinbach RCMP detachment on Friday to report she was touched in an unwanted sexual way during a massage.

The woman told police she believed the man massaging her was a registered massage therapist, which he wasn’t. According to RCMP, the incident occurred in a basement in Blumenort.

Bernhard Unger, 51, has been charged with sexual assault and remains in custody.

Steinbach RCMP believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (204) 326-4452.