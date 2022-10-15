Funding for 40 New Child-Care Spaces in Oakville

The provincial and federal governments are funding 40 new child-care spaces in Oakville, Manitoba with a $1.2 million investment.

The funding will see the creation of spaces at Oakville Early Learning Centre Inc. in the community, located within the RM of Portage la Prairie west of Winnipeg.

The centre is partnering with Oakville Community Club Inc. to develop a community hall building that will include a child-care centre.

“Every child deserves the best start in life,” said federal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould.

“This new child-care centre in Oakville will help grow our Canada-wide early learning and child-care system, allowing more children and families from Manitoba to access high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care.”

The centre, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will accommodate eight new infant spaces and 32 pre-school spaces.