One Person Injured in Winnipeg House Explosion

WINNIPEG — One person was injured late Friday after a house explosion in the 1600 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg emergency crews responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. and found the bungalow was heavily damaged with a strong smell of gas coming from it.

One person inside the residence suffered significant injuries. They were treated by paramedics and transported to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says five nearby houses were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters tested gas readings to ensure there was no gas buildup in the homes, and Manitoba Hydro turned off gas access to the damaged house.

Damage estimates aren’t available and the investigation is continuing.