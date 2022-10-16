Police Search for Suspects After Two Injured in Crash

Winnipeg police are searching for the occupants of a Dodge Caravan following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday that sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street at around 4:30 a.m. where two vehicles had collided.

An 81-year-old woman had to be extracted from the heavily damaged vehicle and was sent to hospital in unstable condition, where she remains in guarded condition. A 45-year-old man, from the same vehicle, was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say everyone from the late model dark-coloured minivan took off on foot after the crash. Witnesses say the van had been travelling at a high speed before the collision.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).