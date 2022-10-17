Five Killed in Separate Crashes on Manitoba Highways

Five people were killed on Manitoba roads over the weekend in three separate crashes.

RCMP say the first one happened Friday afternoon on Highway 42 at Road 139 West, in the RM of Yellowhead.

A semi-truck and trailers were travelling north on Road 139 West when the driver crossed Highway 42 when it was unsafe to do so. The truck collided with another semi heading east, killing the other driver, a 55-year-old man from Shoal Lake.

The driver of the first truck, a 61-year-old man, received minor injuries.

Later Friday night, Steinbach RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 at Two Mile Road, in the RM of Ste. Anne, just after 10 p.m.

A car was travelling south on Highway 12 when it collided with an SUV that was crossing the highway at Two Mile Road.

Two people in the SUV, a 71-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene. They were both from the RM of Ste. Anne. A third passenger, a 47-year-old Saskatchewan woman, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old Tyndall man driving the first vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15, three kilometres east of Anola, in the RM of Springfield.

A car travelling east veered into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV going west on Highway 15.

The 45-year-old RM of Hanover man driving the first vehicle, along with his 49-year-old male passenger from Steinbach, were pronounced deceased on scene. A third man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate all three crashes.