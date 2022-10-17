Manitobans Encouraged to Get Seasonal Flu Shot

As flu season approaches, the Manitoba government has launched its annual influenza vaccination campaign.

Manitobans are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves for the yearly jab in an effort to prevent seasonal illness.

“Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help reduce the spread and severity of respiratory viruses, like the flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“Public health encourages all Manitobans to be up to date on all of the vaccines you’re eligible for. You can layer on even more protection by washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick and covering your cough. These simple steps will help to keep us all healthier and protect our health-care system for those who need it most.”

Anyone aged six months and older is eligible for the flu vaccine. New this year, anyone aged 65 and older now qualifies for the high-dose influenza vaccine. The Pneu-P-23 vaccine, which helps protect against pneumococcal disease, is also offered free of charge to people aged 65 and older.

In 2021, more than 400,000 doses of flu vaccine were given to people in Manitoba, or about 29 percent of the eligible population.

Appointments for a flu vaccine and others can be made online, by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC), or by contacting medical clinics and pharmacies directly.