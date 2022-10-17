New Hospital in Neepawa Opening in 2025

When the new Neepawa hospital opens in 2025, it will be sitting on 40 acres of farmland.

The Manitoba government has chosen the site on the east side of town for the new Neepawa Health Centre.

The new facility will be located on recently rezoned land east of Lions Riverbend Campground near Highway 16.

“Prairie Mountain Health is extremely pleased to be moving forward to replace the existing Neepawa hospital as we work with our health partners and stakeholders to meet the anticipated needs of our growing population within this part of the health region,” said Brian Schoonbaert, CEO, Prairie Mountain Health.

“We are grateful that construction will soon begin and plans for additional communication with staff, community leaders and residents will take place in the very near future.”

The new hospital will be nearly four times the size of the existing facility and include 63 acute care inpatient beds — up from 38 at the current site. It will also boast an expanded emergency department, a trauma room, stretcher bay and ambulance bay.

The enhanced space will provide room for a number of programs, such as surgery, diagnostics and palliative care as well as various outpatient services including chemotherapy and ambulatory care services.

Renal services will also be established for the first time at the new site to accommodate kidney dialysis patients.

Construction on the $127 million project is expected to begin during the first week of November.